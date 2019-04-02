The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON) has commended the Federal Government over the inauguration of micro pension scheme to help reduce vulnerability in workers in the informal sector.

Mr Ibrahim Olayinka, the Osun State Cordinator of FIWON, made the commendation in Osogbo on Tuesday.

“The scheme will help to reduce the burden of over 80 million Nigerians who currently operate in the informal sector of the economy.

“I believe this scheme has a lot of benefits to informal workers and I believe most Nigerians in the sector would benefit from it.

“We have over 80 million Nigerians who currently operate in the informal sector of the economy,” Olayinka said.

He said the Federal Government should consider incentives for contributors under the scheme to drive more people to contribute to the scheme.

Olayinka called on NGOs and other key stakeholders in the informal sector to support the Federal Government by enlightening their members on the likely benefits of the micro pension scheme.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the scheme and called on artisans, traders and union groups to key into the scheme.

Olayinka said that willing contributors would have something to fall back to when they would be out of active service.

