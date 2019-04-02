A 33-year- old medical student at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Victor Ogungbemi, on Tuesday appealed to the governments of Ekiti and Ondo State and other well meaning Nigerians to assist him in raising N20 million he needed for further medical treatment in India.

Ogungbemi , a 300-level medical student, told news men in Ado Ekiti that he was shot by hoodlums believed to be kidnappers on Aug. 5, 2017.

He said that the incident happened along Okenne- Abuja highway when he visited Obangede in company with his cousin.

He said that his cousin was billed to sit for an examination that was to be conducted by the School of Nursing located in the town on the fateful day.

He said that the gunshots he received in the hand and leg had paralysed his fore limb and led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Ogungbemi, who walks with crutches, said that the medical experts at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he was referred from Lokoja tried by amputating one of his legs.

He said that medical experts recently advised him that the last lap of the orthopaedic surgery could only be completed in India.

He said that they also told him that the operation and post medical care would cost him no less than N20 million.

Ogungbemi said he had not got the opportunity of returning to the classroom since the gory incident happened.

He added that his dream of becoming a medical doctor might be shattered, except the Ondo and Ekiti State Governments as well as people of goodwill intervene in his plight.

Ogungbemi also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole and well meaning Nigerians to help him overcome his present predicament.

He said, “Trouble started for me along Okene – Abuja Highway on our way back to Ondo State when a group of armed men, numbering 15, barricaded the road, totting their guns menacingly and firing shots.

“In the process, they stopped all vehicles including the Honda Pilot car in which we were travelling.

“ They were shooting sporadically, before I knew what was happening, they pounced on me and my cousin.

“They dragged me down. My cousin was also dragged down and asked to sit on the road. But I was not fortunate as they dragged me into the bush alongside others.

“I even offered the car key to the one close to me, but he appeared uninterested as they marched us on and shooting sporadically all along

” I believe they were kidnappers and not robbers because after about 10 minutes’ walk into the bush, one of the armed men just took a second look at me and opened fire at me.

“He fired shots at my left side, badly affecting my left leg and arm, while my right arm was slightly hit by the bullets in the process

” I fell down with blood oozing out. Perhaps; he thought I was dead, he left me there, drenched in the pool of my blood and they continued their journey with their other victims.

“I can say I was in a subconscious state because I slightly had an idea of the environment despite my condition and having lost so much blood.

” I was already saying my last prayers because I never believed help could come again from anywhere

“Some soldiers, whom I believe were combing the bush for the criminals, found me in the helpless state and chose to rescue me first before continuing with their assignment of looking for the armed men”, he said.

He said considering the pain and agony he went through, he had to beg one of the soldiers to shoot him in the head or chest so that he could be free from the pains instead of rescuing and putting him on another tortuous journey.

Ogungbemi said life had been most difficult for him in addition to heaps of debt he owed individuals and hospitals, as a result of his inability to walk or work.

NAN reports that a letter dated 27th August, 2017 and written by the Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr A. Olasinde and Dr. I.O. Fasoranti for the Medical Director , confirmed that Ogungbemi was indeed a patient in the hospital where he underwent operation on his upper left limb and his fore limb.

