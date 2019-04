Movie director, producer, actor and one of Nollywood’s finest – Kunle Afolayan announces that today is his mom’s birthday on Instagram.

Afolayan penned sweet words for his ”Maami”:

Maami is a year older today. Thank you for being true mother in the sense of it. Ojo yin ti d’ale. Happy birthday 🙏🏾 #mother #maami #mama #grandma

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp