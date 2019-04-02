Rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has lamented frequent killings across Nigeria, saying it was as a result of a failure on the part of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to swing into action to end killings.

Sani, in several tweets on his twitter handle said there was no in the whole of the African continent where people were being kidnapped or killed on daily at a very high frequency.

“There is no country in the whole of the African continent where people are being kidnapped or Killed daily at these frequency & http://numbers. In this area,the Govt has failed woefully.The Govt must protect & guarantee human lives as it does political ambitions & empires,” he said.

He also alleged that politicians after funding armed thugs abandoned them after winning the election, only for the thugs to unleash mayhem on people.

“They funded and armed thugs to help them intimidate, maim or kill opponents in order to realize their political ambitions; now they have abandoned them, to constitute a menace to themselves and to the larger society.”

