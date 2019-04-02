Comedian Ali Baba come out this Tuesday with his usual write up about various issues affecting our society. This time it is about jealousy.

The comedian takes his time to explain what jealousy really means and the harm it can do to a person if the trait is not curtailed.

Very often you get to hear this line “I love her so much I cannot stand anyone getting close to her”. Or “I go crazy when I see girls chatting with you or hugging you”. You go just die for nothing. Because, trust me you are not in love. You are a consequence of inferiority complex. And to put that into proper context, you are a walking bundle of emotions activated by threats of better options. So when you see someone near your spouse, that respects her better than you do, you are afraid of losing her INSTEAD OF STEPPING UP YOUR GAME. When you hear your man on the phone, happier in a conversation, you feel there is someone on the other end making him feel better and putting him in a mood that you cannot. INSTEAD OF BEING THAT PERSON, you want to beat that person on the other side. The most terrible part of jealousy are the contents that then feed your curiosity. “Is she cheating?” “Does he want to leave me?” “Am I not doing enough?” “Is he leaving me for her because she is younger?” “Is it because i slapped him”, “Is she a better cook?” “Is she falling for his money?” “Is it because I am short?” “Can it be because of his 6 packs?” “Oh I see!!! Because she has big butts and burst!. You might be right in many cases. But what have you tried to be a better person? And if you failed to be a better person, can you now blame anyone, who refuses to die there with your “that is how I am” attitude? People always want better. And when you have promised to change several times, even you know that if someone comes along that does better, and the person you are with, wants better, they will switch. Is that not why people port MTN line to GLO, and GLO to AIRTEL, and AIRTEL to Etisalat, sorry 9mobile? People change for the better or worse. Compromise is not on everyone’s menu. So don’t expect that you can be accommodated continuously. Because it will get to a time when a king will arise that does not know Joseph. Jealous people never change. They only go on to the next person and the next till they meet some who they can not be jealous about.

