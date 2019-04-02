The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday halted the collation of results for the governorship election in Rivers State.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga, who announced this at the collation centre in Port Harcourt, said the commission would continue with the exercise at 10am on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the collation of results from 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

INEC had suspended all electoral processes in Rivers on March 10, following reports of widespread disruption of elections in the state.

Barely two weeks after, the commission said it would continue with the process and released a timeline for the conclusion of the exercise.

According to the timeline released by INEC on March 21, INEC will resume the collation and announcement of election results in Rivers between April 2 and 5.

Channels Tv reports that INEC would also conduct supplementary election where necessary, and in some constituencies not affected by litigation on April 13.

The electoral body will conclude the issuance of all outstanding certificates of return on April 19.

