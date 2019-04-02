By Adesina Michael

With six match to end the Premier League 2018/2019 season, Manchester united currently takes the 5th position with 61 points, following their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester united takes the lead courtesy of McTominay 13 Minutes goal only to be levelled 12 minutes later by Diogo Jota.

Ashley young was sent-off in the 57 minutes, after receiving two yellow cards.

Chris Smalling scored an own goal in the 77th minutes to give Wolves a deserving victory in a pulsating Premier League game on Tuesday.

Wolves had earlier eliminated Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer men in the FA cup this season and currently sits on the 7th PL spot.

