Ebonylifetv frontliner and media entrepreneur Mo Abudu is dishing entrepreneurial tips for intending business owners.

Mo says the most important tool in business is execution! Read her writeup:

Anyone who wishes to become an entrepreneur must know that bright ideas are great; however, that is not even half of the work. EXECUTION is everything. Good morning beautiful people. #TuesdayTip #MoAbudu

