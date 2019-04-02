The police on Tuesday arraigned two estate agents who dishonestly sold a a four-bedroom apartment for N3.5 million in an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court.

Ahmed Saka and Zubairu Olasunkanmi are charged with four counts of Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating and Obtaining Property by false presences.

The Prosecutor, Insp Isaac Yakub, informed the court that the suspects sold the house to the complainant, Mr Femi Awolade, knowing full well that the property had already been auctioned by the order of a Kwara High Court.

Yakub alleged that the defendants handed over fake documents to the complainant after collecting the said amount from him with a view of cheat him.

He added that the defendants refused to refund the money paid for the house to the complainant after he discovered that they defrauded him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312, 322 and Section 1(3) of Advance fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Wahab Saka admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 22 for further mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

