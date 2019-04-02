The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its academy in Karu, Abuja will soon be certified as the first anti-corruption degree-awarding institution in Nigeria.

The commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Orilade quoted the Secretary to the Commission, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, as saying that the acting chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, had inaugurated a committee to fast-track the process for the certification.

Olukoyede said that the academy would soon begin to run Certificate, Diploma and Degree courses in Anti-corruption Investigation Studies.

He added that the training on cyber-crime investigation was designed to help increase the capacity of the investigators.

Mr. David Tukura, Commandant of the academy said that it had the capacity to conduct all necessary anti-corruption trainings aimed at meeting the human capacity needs of the commission.

“Training facility is not just about the space or land mass occupied, but the quality of available trainers available,” he said.

Tukura assured that the commission remained committed to ensuring that the Nigerian economic system was insulated against the criminal tendencies of cybercriminals.

“That is why we catch and get the criminals punished,” he said.

