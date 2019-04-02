Portraitures of popular Nigerian music act Davido, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and female Nigerian artist Nike Okundaye, topped the list of works on display at the ” O’Sagacity art exhibition underway at the National Museum, Lagos.

The artist/exhibitor, Sunday Olaniyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that each of these people inspired his works, adding that he appreciated them for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

laniyi said that the portraitures of the celebrities would be handed over to them immediately after the exhibition.

According to him, 50 artworks were on display, including bead portraitures, beads, paintings, mixed media, aluminium foil and sculpture.

“I have some of my works exhibited as: Tough time never last; Moderation; Nose can’t smell the good and bad people; Mind your business; Back to sender.

“Also, Davido (OBO); Mark Zuckerberg; Chief Nike Okundaye; Fingers are not equal; Springforth; Tolerance and more.

“Sagacity means profound wisdom and it is this sagacious wisdom embedded in the Yoruba proverbs that lie at the heart of this exhibition.

” The morals and values in ancient African history are the guiding forces in my works and their relevance to contemporary times.

” These works are presented in form of proverbs to drive home morals behind each of the art piece,” he said.

Olaniyi said that due to the economic problems in the society, a lot of people had given up on their lives, engaging in frivolous activities and at the end becoming social defiant.

According to him, perseverance, patience and tenacious attitude could concur all forms of discouragements, depression, loss of zeal towards life and any other circumstance anyone could be confronted with.

” I want people to know that patience, perseverance and tenacity are those virtues to possess to undo life challenges and be successful, likewise outstanding.

He urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity to visit the exhibition to learn about Nigerian proverbs and virtues to possess in achieving remarkable goals in life.

The week long art exhibition ends on Saturday.

