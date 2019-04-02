Controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has tackled the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi for saying that women who put on men’s wears are abomination unto God.

Kumuyi had on Sunday while preaching said women who put on men’s wears are abomination unto God.

The man of God, who was preaching on the topic: “The Inner and Outward Beauty of Kingdom Citizens,” at the Sunday worship service of the church in Gbagada area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said the Bible specifically warned that men should not put on women’s wear neither should women put on men’s wears.

The man of God quoted Deuteronomy 22:5 to back his assertion, which read: “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God.”

Kumuyi said everybody would frown if a preacher come to the pulpit putting on a woman’s wear as people would think he was abnormal, adding that the society seemed to appreciate women putting on men’s wears than men putting on women’s wears.

He said the standard of God would never change even if the world would change, emphasising that God frowned at any woman wearing men’s wears or men putting on women’s wears.

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze said Kumuyi was totally wrong on this and went on to explain his views on the matter on his Youtube account.

According to him, Kumuyi is somebody he respected so much and would not disrespect him, but noted that he was wrong for saying women should not put on trousers.

He said Kumuyi scored zero in this matter and went on to read Deuteronomy 22:5 where the Deeper Life pastor took his text and capped it up with verse 23,25 and 28.

Listening to Freeze revealed that his knowledge of the scripture was very shallow as there was no accuracy in his analysis.

He added that verses 23,25 and 28 should also apply to the current generation if the assumption that women should wear trousers applied.

He said “when you go to top shops, there is always female and male shorts, there are male and female trousers, this theory is flawed. You cannot pick the text you like, that suits you, if you are doing Deuteronomy, you must do all. Wearing trouser, or marrying a rapist is done away with.”

“Not wearing male or female clothes is Jewish tradition, they have been abolished in the New Testament, there is no need for women to have separate clothing, no need for all these junks. Each time you try to keep Deuteronomy, you are cutting yourself off from Christ.”

