The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, on Tuesday, donated 32 neo-natal incubators to 13 government hospitals, and six birthing suites to Lagos Island Maternity, Amuwo Maternal and Child Centre, as well as Epe General Hospital.

Chairman of COWLSO and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode accompanied by wife of the Lagos State Governor-elect, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, led the Committee’s project team on inspection and handing-over of the items, said that their vision for pregnant women in the State was for them to have access to world class delivery facilities in public hospitals.

She said further that, ideal child birth was that which ensured the best outcome for the mother and baby, in a safe environment that guaranteed quick recovery from birthing process, and allowed early and optimum bonding of the baby with its mother.

According to her, “My vision and that of COWLSO, is that in Lagos State, any pregnant woman, regardless of origin, economic status and location, will have access to quality and safe child delivery experience that is in line with international best practice, in any of our public hospitals, at a minimal cost’.

“Childbirth has always been one of the life-changing experiences that women go through. Different women go into labour having different emotions and expectations about the process and outcome. There is hardly a woman who had been in labour that would not remember that experience, many years after”.

She stressed that the committee envisioned that the model would be replicated in other government health facilities in future.

Birthing suites are stand-alone delivery units, where all three stages of a woman’s labour and delivery take place. They have their own private conveniences for patient privacy and fitted with automated birthing beds, ultra-modern vital signs monitors for mother and baby; as well as specialized machines for monitoring the heartbeat of mother and baby and post delivery care.

The incubators would regulate the body temperature of preterm babies and avail them the right environment to be nurtured, till they are fit to go home, thereby reducing infant mortality in the State.

Responding on behalf of the benefiting hospitals, medical director of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, expressed appreciation for yet another enviable intervention and laudable achievement of COWLSO.

He thanked the Committee for their consistent support and effort at reducing infant and child mortality in the state, and for donating the ultra-modern facility where babies could be delivered and nurtured till they are sound in health to go home.

He assured the Committee that the hospitals would put the facilities to good use, hoping that the gesture would be replicated in other government hospitals.

