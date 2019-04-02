The Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out a suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC from concluding and collating the results of the March 9, 2019 governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Rivers State.

The AAC and three of its members filed a suit at the Federal High Court, seeking to stop the collation of results.

But Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday dismissed the suit and upheld the preliminary objection filed by the Peoples Democratic Party to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

The judge agreed with the PDP that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case adjudge to be seeking post-election prayers which could only be entertained by an election petition tribunal.

According to the judge, the suit was an attempt by the plaintiffs to make the court constitute itself into an election petition tribunal.

The plaintiffs, who filed the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/303/2019, were AAC, its governorship candidate in Rivers State, Biokpomabo Awara, and Ben-Gurion John Peter.

The respondents to the suit which was filed on March 18, 2019 were the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Punch reports that the plaintiffs, had in their suit, challenged INEC’s decision to resume the announcement of the results of the election which it had earlier said was marred by violence and irregularities.

