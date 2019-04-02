Two brothers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Dare, have been abducted by gunmen.

The two brothers Yusuf, a staff of First Bank Plc and Abba, a graduate, were abducted in Gusau Zamfara state on Sunday.

They are between 37- 39 years.

Their elder brother, Alhaji Musa Lawan, revealed that two brothers were abducted in Gada Biyu Gusau metropolis last Sunday.

He applauded the military for launching operation Harbin Kunama III, which gives him hope of reuniting with brothers.

Lawan revealed his two brothers were abducted in front of their residence at about 9pm Sunday night in Gada Biyu in the heart of Gusau metropolis.

Yusuf, according to him, is a staff of First Bank Plc in Kaduna and just returned for the weekend when the incident occurred.

Abba, he said, is a graduate but yet to secure employment.

He said: “I was terribly shocked and traumatised from the time I heard of the news of their kidnap.

“So are all the members of our family. We are confused and praying that they are in good condition of health.”

According to him, it was the same point that another of his brother’s wife vehicle was snatched about 9 pm.

He urged the military to keep to their promise to rescue those abducted safely.

He urged the military and other security to use all available means to curtail the activities of kidnapping and criminal activities in the state and the country at large.

The Nation reports that the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed the police have since dispatched team of professional officers and the command is doing its best to endure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

There had been no communication from the abductors with the family as at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

