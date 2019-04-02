Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has inaugurated the Lagos Resilience Office, LASRO with a promise that the state government will continue to explore creative ways to address myriad of challenges confronting the State.

Ambode said that the best way to confront the challenges of the city of Lagos was to use the best international models that have worked in some developed nations and replicate the same.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade at the event maintained that his administration would continue to keep a focus on the opportunities that Lagos offered rather than allowing the State to be overwhelmed by its challenges.

“As a government, we will keep a focus on the opportunities that Lagos offers while we will also continue to explore creative means like a developmental partnership in addressing our challenges.” the governor stated.

He explained that the establishment of LASRO would pave way for a more developmental partnership that would, in turn, be useful in addressing the issues of traffic congestion, housing, power supply and unemployment among others.

The governor stated that the selection of Lagos State as one of the 100 resilient networks is not only a significant honour but also an impetus for the State to receive support for a better Lagos today, tomorrow and for future generations to come.

Ambode specifically said that the state government’s partnership with Rockefeller Foundation was premised on the belief that the 100 Resilient Cities programme and their city resilience framework will amplify and expand those qualities and capabilities Lagos will need in an increasingly unpredictable future.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Abayomi Kadiri earlier said that the event among others showed that the Lagos State Government is very keen about transforming the fortunes of the State through collaboration that works specifically with the setting up of LASRO.

Giving a background to the 100 Resilient Cities, (100RC), the Permanent Secretary disclosed that the member cities of the 100RC provide support to one another through knowledge sharing, support to create a resilience plan that reflects each city’s distinct needs and serves as an innovative platform that provides tools and resources for implementation of the identified plans.

“LASRO has the mandate of making the state better, through the promotion of the well-being of the citizenry, and building resilience by helping people, community and institutions prepare for, withstand and emerge stronger from acute shocks and chronic stresses,” the Permanent Secretary reiterated.

He commended Ambode for his vision for residents of Lagos State and also Rockefeller Foundation for the choice of Lagos as one of the resilient cities in the world.

Kadiri acknowledged the task which the partnership with Rockefeller Foundation imposes on the State, assuring that Lagos State will continue to be resilience in spite of all its challenges.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Lagos Resilience Office, Dr. Ibironke Sodeinde used the occasion to call on members of the public to complement government’s resilience efforts, saying that making Lagos State resilience requires the contribution of everyone.

“Everyone is needed to cooperate with the government by protecting government infrastructure within your neighbourhood. A situation whereby government spends resources on the same infrastructure every year due to lackadaisical attitude on the part of the residents is totally uncalled for.”

According to her, other important sectors of the economy would be lagging behind if appropriate maintenance and ownership culture of government property are not cultivated.

She cited the instances of willful damages done to the Light-up Lagos project of the State government as well as lack of good environmental attitudes that contribute to flooding, stressing that those situations could be averted if proper things are done by members of the public.

