The Police Command in Kaduna state says report on alleged kidnap of 30 people along Abuja-Kaduna expressway is fake news.

DSP Yakubu Sabo, the Command’s Public Relations’ Officer stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Sabo said the attention of the command was drawn to fake news going round on social media to the effect that about 30 people have been kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on April 1 and their vehicles abandoned by road side.

“The command wishes to unequivocally refute the story as fake news fictitiously fabricated by some unpatriotic elements to create panic in the minds of unsuspecting citizens who ply the road for their legitimate businesses.

“It is unfortunate that the fake news coincided with a sad incident of April 1, when at about 1830hrs, some armed men at a point near Gidan Visa along the expressway intercepted a Toyota Hilux with registration no. CT 01 AF belonging to the judiciary, and opened fire on the vehicle in the process, one Mshelia Sulaiman was injured and they took away the occupants.

“Patrol teams within the axis quickly moved to the scene, rescued the injured person and rushed him to the hospital,” he said.

He also disclosed that a combine team of operatives from the Anti Kidnapping Unit, police mobile force and conventional policemen were immediately mobilised to the area for intensive general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehend the culprits.

“A bank teller bearing the name of a possible victim and two foot wears were recovered in the Hilux and have since been taken to the police station.

“While the operation is still on, investigation on the incident has also commenced.

“The command appeals to members of the public to support the police with relevant information on the where about of these and other suspected criminals with a view to curbing the menace of banditry and other related crimes in the state,” Sabo said.

