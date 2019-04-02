Dr Samson Adegoke, a philanthropist and supporter of former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala has donated an e-library worth N25 million to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, gave details of the donation in a statement in Ibadan on Monday.

According to the statement, the foundation-laying ceremony of the e-library held at the institution’s premises in Ogbomoso on Monday.

It further stated that Adegoke had told participants at the event that the donation was just the beginning of his contributions to the development of the institution.

“ What we are witnessing today is just a tip of the iceberg. Let me assure you that more developmental donations were coming the way of the University,’’ he said.

Alao-Akala, who was the chairman of the occasion, said LAUTECH had come of age in the area of technology.

The former governor said that the e-library would improve the modern trend of technology in the institution.

Prof. Michael Ogunde, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, said e-library was part of development making higher institutions viable in the modern world.

Ologunde added that the e-library project also signalled the fact that LAUTECH was poised for unprecedented growth capable of returning it to its glorious past.

Earlier, Mr Solomon Onilede, the National President, LAUTECH Alumni Association, thanked the donor and Alao-Akala for the gesture.

Onilede promised that the university would put the e-library into proper use after completion.

