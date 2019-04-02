At least, 42 people have been kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways in two days.

Following repeated attacks and kidnappings of motorists plying the highways, the Kaduna State Security Council has resolved to intensify patrols along the routes to minimise the attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that incidences of kidnappings and armed robbery have become common along the routes, with the latest occurring on Sunday.

Reports on the latest abductions indicated that about 30 were whisked away along Kaduna-Abuja highway and 12 on Birnin Gwari road between Sunday and Monday.

Although the police have disputed the figures, a statement by its spokesman in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed that only three, a man and two women, travelling in a Hilux vehicle at the time were abducted.

In response to the growing insecurity, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, who was away in Senegal, on Tuesday discussed the issue with the security council via teleconference, and agreed to tackle the problem head on.

According to a statement by the governor’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan, apart from intensive patrols, more robust security measures would be adopted to secure all parts of the state.

The government assured residents that it would continue to partner with security agencies for effective protection of their lives and properties.

The statement urged residents to use the following security helplines in case of emergencies: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

Present at the meeting were Brig.-Gen. OJ. Akpor, Garrison Commander I Division, Air Commodore I. Sani, NAF Base Commander, ACP AT Abdullahi, Director DSS, Ahmed Koya, and Modu Bunu, Commandant NSCDC.

Others were the Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas-Lawal, DIG Murtala Abbas, Special Adviser on Internal Security, Adamu Mansur, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and Special Services, and Aruwan.

