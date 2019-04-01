Nollywood actress and brand influencer Yvonne Jegede cannot get over her 5 year old son Xavier who she says made her a mom.

In the spirit of the just concluded mother’s day event, Yvonne showered sweet words on her baby boy, thanking God for making her his mum.

She wrote:

God bless you for completing me. Because of you I can celebrate Mother’s Day, because of you I cannot afford to be less of who I am, because of you my joy is complete. I believe you came to me for a reason and God should give me the wisdom and knowledge to bring you up the right way. I find my self working and thinking twice as much than ever before, Xavier thank you for helping me grow up.

Speaking of growing up, I can’t believe you are 5months tomorrow 🎉👼

Happy Mother’s Day Mama X

