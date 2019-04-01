The victim

A video has gone viral on the internet following the shooting and killing of a young man by the name Kolade Johnson by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

Watch video here:

It was gathered that SARS officers were shooting sporadically in the area and stray bullet hit Johnson who was watching a football match.

He was said to have died eventually as he lost too much blood.

The death of Johnson has sparked off the call for end of SARS, with the harsh tag #EndSARS on twitter again.

Read people’s reaction on twitter below:

 