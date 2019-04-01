A video has gone viral on the internet following the shooting and killing of a young man by the name Kolade Johnson by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

SARS Shot at people and stray bullet hit this innocent Guy that was watching Football this afternoon ,He has died eventually,He lost too much blood . May it never be well with New inspector General Of Police that brought these animals back into our Society … #ENDSARS pic.twitter.com/3YstXD0abG — Oluwa Tobi (@TobiDaGreatest) March 31, 2019

It was gathered that SARS officers were shooting sporadically in the area and stray bullet hit Johnson who was watching a football match.

He was said to have died eventually as he lost too much blood.

The death of Johnson has sparked off the call for end of SARS, with the harsh tag #EndSARS on twitter again.

If Nigerians are serious people, by now there will be a National debate on disbanding d entire @PoliceNG. Police Stations kidnap youths & call their relatives to come pay ransoms, Another team arrests folks on dreadlocks. Police operating like terrorists. #EndSARS #EndSACS — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) March 31, 2019

This is the guy SARS killed today , Kolade JOHNSON ! Rest In Peace ! May your Spirit Hunt your killers and ruin their entire Families .#Endsars pic.twitter.com/12GiyN1Vea — Oluwa Tobi (@TobiDaGreatest) March 31, 2019

SARS was scrapped for good, the youths started going bout their business freely without fear everybody where happy then the new IGP asked them to return. Now they back on the streets killing and extortion youths as usual! #ENDSARS #EndSACS — Daя̩̥̊ǝ̍y Lyon🍫 (@mobiy007) March 31, 2019

I don't know why the senate doesn't want to look into this #EndSARS campaign. Unsuspecting youths are dying like fowls. You have to do something. If we can't be safe innour own motherland, where else can we be safe? — Barcelonian (@OfficialCCE18) March 31, 2019

I still don't understand why government will give mad men gun to be walking aimlessly under the sun. People that should rot in jail for their past crimes are now being employed to inflict pain on innocent Nigerians by the insensitive government! SARS are monsters!#EndSARS — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) March 31, 2019

Like @AishaYesufu would say, "Today's victims were yesterday's survivors. Today's survivors would be tomorrow's victims. Who is next?" Until the son of the IG of @PoliceNG is gunned down by this #SARS cum assassins, we will continue to cry fowl.#EndSAKS #EndSACS #EndSARS — Casper D Friendly Ghost(Adesanmi's distant mentee) (@st_prof_cas11) March 31, 2019

