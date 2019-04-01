It is never too late to begin a thing and one can never be too old to acquire a skill or anything at all a person sets their mind on.

Ebonylifetv boss Mo Abudu has just started learning how to swim and she is not keeping quiet on her latest challenge.

Mo revealed this with some videos of her and a swimming instructor assisting her.

Good morning beautiful people. I would like to share a couple of videos with you to encourage us all – that it’s never ever too late to learn a new skill. So confession time – I CANNOT SWIM 😩😭, I have for the longest time wanted to learn, but just never found the time or made the time. A few weeks ago, I hurt my ankle, so I could not exercise. My doctor said to me the only form of exercise that you can do is to swim! 😊☺ So I told my fitness instructor about this and I also mentioned this to @theonlychigul, who swims beautifully by the way. She recommended that I ask @derojuoa, dolphin.swimschoolng to teach me, and thats how we started – with blowing bubbles, learning breath control, learning to glide, learning to kick. immersing myself under water (that I never thought possible ☺😊) I am no where near done, but I am pleased that I have started and I look forward to continuing to learn the techniques required to swim properly and sharing a few more videos with you when I have mastered the art of swimming 💃🏾🏊‍♀️. A big thank you to @theonlychigul, @Blessedchild07 and of course the incredible teacher you are @derojuoa. 😊

#NeverTooOldToLearn, #SwimmingLessons #HavingAGreatTimeLearningSomethingNew

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

