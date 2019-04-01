By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Five suspected Nigerian armed robbers have been arrested in the United Arab Emirate, UAE, for robbing a Bureau De Change of the sum of N226.2 million (Dh2.3 million).
The Nigerians were alleged to have stormed a Bureau De Change in Sharjah and carted away Dh2.3 million.
According to Sharjah police, the suspected Nigerian robbers had been arrested.
VIDEO: 5 Nigerians Rob A BDC, 2 Days After Arriving UAE.
Two employees at the BDC were said to be injured during the operation by the suspects who entered UAE on visit visas, on March 18.
Major General Saif AlZari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Instagram stressed that Sharjah Police would continue its efforts to eliminate all negative phenomena and reduce theft crimes committed by violators of entry and residency laws.
Al-Shamsi revealed that Sharjah police managed to identify and arrest the five members gang from African nationality, after they broke into Al Ansari Exchange, and seized on more than AED 2 million.
Colonel Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Sharjah Criminal Investigation Department, said that Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received a theft report, and immediately the investigation department officers moved to the scene location.
(AR/EN) أكد سعادة اللواء #سيف_الزري_الشامسي قائد عام #شرطة_الشارقة، أن أجهزة الشرطة بالدولة، وبفضل ما يتوفر لها من دعم القيادة الرشيدة، وما تتمتع به من كفاءة وخبرات عالية، وحرص على بسط الأمن والأمان في جميع أنحاء الوطن، قادرة على حماية الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، من أي نوع من أنواع #جرائم_السرقة أو التعدي مهما كان مصدرها، والكشف عن مرتكبي الجرائم المختلفة، وملاحقتهم وضبطهم في أسرع وقت، وتقديمهم إلى العدالة، أياً كانت حيلهم للفرار بجرائمهم، أو الاختباء عن أعين الشرطة والعدالة. جاء ذلك، خلال مؤتمر صحافي عقده سعادة قائد عام شرطة الشارقة، يوم الأحد، بقاعة شهداء الإمارات بمقر القيادة، بحضور العميد محمد عبد الله العوبد نائب مدير عام العمليات الشرطية، والعقيد إبراهيم مصبح العاجل مدير إدارة التحريات والمباحث الجنائية، وراشد الأنصاري مدير عام شركة الأنصاري للصرافة، وعدد من ضباط القيادة، وممثلي الصحف ووسائل الإعلام المختلفة. وكشف سعادة اللواء الشامسي، أن شرطة الشارقة تمكنت خلال الأسبوع الماضي، من استعادة مبالغ مالية كبيرة، من مختلف العملات العربية والأجنبية، وإفشال خطة للفرار بها إلى خارج الدولة، والقبض على خمسة أشخاص من الجنسية الإفريقية، بعد أن قاموا باقتحام محل الأنصاري للصرافة بمنطقة التعاون في الشارقة، وتهديد العاملين بها، والاستيلاء على عملات نقدية، بلغت أكثر مما يعادل مليوني درهم إماراتي، من مختلف العملات الخليجية والأجنبية. (لقراءة الخبر كاملاً يرجى زيارة الموقع عن طريق الرابط أعلاه). During a press conference at the #SharjahPolice Headquarters, Major General #Saif_AlZari_AlShamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed that Sharjah Police will continue its efforts to eliminate all negative phenomena and reduce theft crimes committed by violators of entry and residency laws. Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi revealed that Sharjah police managed to identify and arrest the 5 – members gang from African nationality, after they broke into #AlAnsariExchange, and seized on more than AED 2 million. Colonel Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Sharjah Criminal Investigation Department, said that Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received a theft report, and immediately the investigation department officers moved to the scene location. #UAE #Sharjah #Sharjah24 #الإمارات #الشارقة #الشارقة24
