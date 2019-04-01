By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Five suspected Nigerian armed robbers have been arrested in the United Arab Emirate, UAE, for robbing a Bureau De Change of the sum of N226.2 million (Dh2.3 million).

The Nigerians were alleged to have stormed a Bureau De Change in Sharjah and carted away Dh2.3 million.

According to Sharjah police, the suspected Nigerian robbers had been arrested.

Two employees at the BDC were said to be injured during the operation by the suspects who entered UAE on visit visas, on March 18.

Major General Saif AlZari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Instagram stressed that Sharjah Police would continue its efforts to eliminate all negative phenomena and reduce theft crimes committed by violators of entry and residency laws.

Al-Shamsi revealed that Sharjah police managed to identify and arrest the five members gang from African nationality, after they broke into Al Ansari Exchange, and seized on more than AED 2 million.

Colonel Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Sharjah Criminal Investigation Department, said that Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received a theft report, and immediately the investigation department officers moved to the scene location.

