Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State is ready to work with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to move the state forward, his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Yusuf Dingyadi, has said.

He urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its supporters to join his administration in moving the state forward.

Dingyadi, who spoke to newsmen, on Monday in Kaduna, said “it is time to move on“after the concluded governorship and state assembly elections.

After supplementary elections in parts of the state, INEC had declared Gov Tambuwal of the PDP, winner with a slim margin of 341 votes.

The State House of Assembly wa also split, with APC having 26 members and PDP, 24.

Dingyadi, however, said that while the governor would leave his doors open for all to join the PDP-led-government in steering the affairs of state, the administration would not condone any form of post-election violence in any part of the state.

He urged aggrieved political parties and persons not to resort to violence, but approach the Election Petition Tribunal to peacefully seek redress in accordance with the law.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Sokoto State chapter of the APC, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, in a statement on Saturday, March 30, assured of retrieving what he described as “party’s Gubernatorial mandate stolen by the Peoples Democratic Party at all cost.“

The Chairman had averred that, “such deluded and misplaced outcries by governor Tambuwal, are in-efficacious, just as they are immaterial and ineffectual.

“Nobody had used the powers or prowess of any federal agency, rather, the teaming supporters of the party and the electorate, state-wide had cast their votes massively for the APC candidates, at all levels.

“The massive and colossal votes cast for our candidates, at all levels, including President Muhammadu Buhari, showed that, the people love and cherish the APC and it remains the party to beat.

“The electorate had since lost confidence in the PDP which had fielded expired and lesser candidates who lacked even the least of support.

“The APC is extremely optimistic that, the stolen mandate would be retrieved at the Gubernatorial Election Tribunal,which is expected to commence sitting in Sokoto soon” he said.

