Silverbird Television has reportedly sacked it’s controversial oap, presenter, entrepreneur, content creator and producer Shade Ladipo.

During a regular show ”TodayonStv” she co hosts with her colleague, Shade after an exchange walked out angrily from the studio.

Although her colleague named Ope Cole on his Instagram page said Shade wasn’t fired, that she walked out of her show despite being tolerated.

Shade made a video on her page, while playing the Kizz Daniel’s ”Fvck You” song, stating that the powers that be sacked her.

Silverbird has since said an official statement will soon be released to the public!

She wrote:

It’s been a weird sort of day and I’m sad to say that my run with Silverbird TV is over

Suffice to say but my being soooo controversial didn’t go down well with the powers that be

I have enjoyed every opportunity given to me but #FvckYou

#FvCkYouChallenge

#TheyDidntEvenWaitForMeToFinishMyProgramForTheDay

#ImDone

