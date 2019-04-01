A Cleric, Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has assured Nigerians of better days ahead, as he celebrates 59th birthday.

Kalejaiye, who is popularly known as J.T. Kalejaiye, gave the assurance in a birthday statement in Okitipupa, Ondo State on Monday.

Kalejaiye, who is also the Special Assistant on Evangelism to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, thanked God Almighty for his life so far as he turned 59.

He described Nigeria as a divine project of God which will never be abandoned.

“I am grateful to God for my journey so far and for adding a year to my age today as I clocked 59. Glory be to God Almighty.

“I am also grateful to God for Nigeria. The nation belongs to God and God has started wonderful things for us.

“God will conclude the wonderful things He has started for this nation. At the end, we shall be better off.

“Our present location in Nigeria is not going to be our final destination. Our tomorrow is going to be better and not bitter.

“I am proud without losing humility to be a Nigerian and I will remain a Nigerian forever more,” Kalejaiye said.

The cleric was born on April 1, 1960 in Igboguerin Community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He is widely known for his Weekly Tuesday Anointing Service and became one of the most popular pastors in Nigeria due to his motivational quotable quotes, another outstanding quality he exhibits when delivering sermons.

The Ilaje-born Fisherman turned Accountant, is a Doctorate Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Commerce of Nigeria (CICN) and also a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Management of Nigeria.

