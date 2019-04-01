Arsenal are currently third on the PL table – above Tottenham and Manchester United – after racking up a 10th straight Premier League home win.

The North-London club defeated Newcastle 2-0, courtesy of goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alex Lacazette, who alongside Mesut Ozil were the most influential performers on the night.

Ramsey’s first-half strike was a caressed finish that rolled in off the post after the ball ran away from Lacazette inside the box. It was Ramsey’s clever flick that started the move.

Lacazette did find the net late in the second half with a deft lob after substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set him up with a header that bounced beyond the Newcastle back line.

