Pope Francis has commended the people and government of Morocco for accepting and being hospitable to migrants.

The Pope who was on a two day visit to Morocco gave the commendation at a grand reception organised for him at Esplanade Mausoleum in Rabat.

The Pope assured migrants that the church was aware and shared in their sufferings.

He urged governments to take concrete action to address the challenges that forced many people to flee their countries leaving their families behind.

According to him, the issue of migration cannot be resolved by building high walls or denying assistance to those who legitimately aspire to a better life for themselves and their families.

“This is because we know that true peace comes through the pursuit of social justice which is indispensable for correcting the economic imbalances and political unrest that is causing conflicts and threatening the whole of humanity. ”

Pope Francis also stressed the need for leaders to adopt dialogue in resolving religious conflicts and other crises in their countries.

He said his visit was to further advance the need for inter-religious dialogue and mutual understanding.

