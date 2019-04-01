A 52-year-old man, Opeyemi Olowookere, who allegedly destroyed cables belonging to 9mobile Network Ltd, valued at N550,000, on Monday appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Olowookere, whose address was not provided, with two counts of stealing and criminal damage .

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Julius Babatope, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 23, at 2 a.m., at the Nigeria- Benin border, in Seme, Badagry.

He alleged that Olowookere damaged the cables belonging to 9 mobile Network Ltd, valued at N550,000.

The offence, Babatope said, contravened the provisions of sections 280 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.O. Salawu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 2 for mention.

