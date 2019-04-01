Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has bombed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying that many of them are after their pockets and stomach.

Obasanjo spoke when leaders of the PDP paid him a visit in Ogun State on Sunday.

According to him, the PDP must purge itself of bad eggs, saying that with such characters still in the party, returning the party back to its lost glory would be impossible.

Obasanjo was of the opinion that a vibrant voice was needed to build democracy, while urging for a strong voice and action from the opposition parties, in order to save the nation’s democracy.

According to him, he knew PDP would lose the election in 2015 because it was clear, and that he knew PDP would need to be rebuilt after losing the election.

“You need what I call a critical mass of committed people, and come rain, come shine they are committed. With that, you can make Nigeria better. You see peoples’ faces beautiful but you don’t know what each person harbours inside of him.

“If you discover a bad egg, remove such a person and if such person has learnt his or her lessons, there can still be room to accommodate the person. Politically speaking, you can’t be my friend if you don’t buy into Nigeria’s project. For me, till death, I will continue to push for a better Nigeria,” he said.

