Rivers United ended their three-game winless streak on Sunday with a 1-0 away win against Remo Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 13 fixture in Sagamu.

Justice Charles scored the important goal for the away team in the 70th minute.

Rivers United, with 16 points, moved five spots away from the relegation zone to seventh on the Group A log.

Remo Stars with 12 points remain rooted in the relegation zone in 11th place.

Nasarawa United also secured an away win, edging out Abia Warriors 1-0 in Umuahia.

Sanusi Ibrahim’s goal gave the visitors a much-needed win as they leapfrogged from 11th to the eighth position with 16 points on the NPFL Group B log.

Abia Warriors with 15 points dropped to ninth on the log.

In other Group A fixtures played on Sunday, MFM FC extended their winless streak against Enyimba International Football Club of Aba to seven games.

That was after both teams battled to a 1-1 draw at the Agege Stadium.

Abdulrahman Bashir opened scoring for the visitors with a powerful volley after a goalless first half.

MFM FC equalised soon after, through Chijoke Akuneto who finished expertly from Akanni Elijah’s cross.

The Olukoya Boys maintained top position in Group A with 23 points, Enyimba are three points adrift in second position.

Champions Lobi Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Katsina United, with Tasiu Lawal and Bashir Sheriff getting the goals for the hosts in the 18th and 85th minutes.

The defending champions dropped with 16 points from 10 games dropped to fifth, while Katsina United are just a point above them in fourth with 17 points from 12 games.

Akwa United suffered their first defeat in nine games following a 4-1 loss to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Kabiru Balogun, Sanni Abbani, Sunday Anthony and Bello Kofar-mata were all on target for the home team, while Godspower Aniefiok got the consolation goal for Akwa United.

Akwa United finished the game with 10 men as Elu Wilson received a second booking for dissent in the 89th minute.

The result shot El-Kanemi Warriors with 25 points to the top of Group B, while Akwa United with 22 points slipped down to third spot on the log.

At the Okigwe Township Stadium, Heartland edged out Kano Pillars 2-1.

Okoko Emmanuel put Heartland ahead in the 12th minute, while Rabiu Ali equalised for Kano Pillars in the 23rd minute.

However, Ibrahim Idrissu’s own goal five minutes from time handed the Naze Millionaires all three points in the game.

In Nnewi, FC IfeanyiUbah beat Plateau United 1-0 with Uche Ihuarulam scoring the winner 14 minutes from time, while Sunshine Stars also defeated Kwara United courtesy of Micheal Egbeta’s strike.

Bendel Insurance beat Wikki Tourists 2-0 at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

Junior Osagie and Adimorama Eze got the goals for the home team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 19 goals were scored in 11 games played on Match Day 13 with seven home wins, two draws and two away wins recorded. (NAN)

