Some Nigerian youths has taken to social media to lament the killing of a young man, name Kolade Johnson by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday afternoon, 31st of March, 2019, at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos.

Here are some the comments trending on social media:

Nigeria is not just killing the hopes and dreams of young people. It's actually killing young people. Fuck SARS. Rest in peace Kolade Johnson. — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@Xcel_101) April 1, 2019

Take a look at the picture below, it's that of Kolade Johnson,he was brutally shot dead by men SARS in Lagos. Such a young promising young man, killed for nothing. It could be you tomorrow if you don't add your voice to #ENDSARS. It takes a sec to RT pic.twitter.com/4nEJYFue51 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) April 1, 2019

I am just laying on my bed right now thinking of how this young innocent man “Kolade Johnson” was killed on the 31st of March 2018 by officers of the SARS for no reason, only son ( child ) of he’s parents, also a father to a small baby pic.twitter.com/cO0LaK4G9Q — RIP KOLADE RIP KOLADE (@Desmondkobi) April 1, 2019

