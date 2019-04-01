The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano, has arrested 280 suspected drug peddlers across the state with different types of exhibits.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Dr Ibrahim Abdul disclosed this on Monday in Kano while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in the Month of March.

According to him, the arrest was recorded following the inauguration of an operation tagged ‘Operation Sharar Miyagu’ aimed at checking drug abuse in Kano.

He explained that the agency had during the operation seized 1,248.755 kg, of the hard drugs which include; Cannabis 676.024 kg and Psycholtropic 56.679 kg.

The commander also said the command seized 52 grams of cocaine and 12 kg of a foreign hard drug called Khat.

Abdul said that during the period under review, 89 hot spots were dislodged within and outside the metropolis, adding that the areas were Tudun Wada mini stadium, Gandun Albasa, Kofar Nassarawa and Rumfa College among others.

He said the command was working tirelessly in ensuring that the menace of drug abuse was curtailed in the state.

“For the past four months there was no single month that our command did not apprehend more than a tone of illicit drugs in Kano.

“This is happening due to our efforts and commitment toward achieving the purpose of our existence”.

Abdul pointed out that in the month under review eight clients were counselled and rehabilitated while 269 drug users were referred for brief intervention for counseling.

He added that a plantation of cannabis satiba was discovered at Wailari village along Na’ibawa flyover Zaria road, in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

He explained that investigation was ongoing in order to bring the culprit to book.

“Also, a Psychotropic substance consignment of 10 cartons of promithazine theoclat tablet was intercepted.

“A preliminary investigation conducted proved that the tablet is positive for hard drugs.

“Therefore, that prompted the subjection of the drug for further forensic analysis,” the NDLEA Commander said.

Abdul added that the command was able to secure the conviction of 11 drug peddlers within the month under review, while 87 cases were still pending at the court.

He said that the agency had recorded two cases of impersonation during the period, adding that the operations impacted on the peaceful conduct of the recent elections in the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

