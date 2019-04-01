Edo has recorded 186 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 991 suspected cases since the outbreak of the outbreak in January, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Chioma Nwafor, Incident Manager, National Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), NCDC, said in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that Etsako West Local Government Area had 70 confirmed cases.

Nwafor said that the figure was among 249 suspected cases recorded in the area over the period, adding that the local government area was among the 16 in the state which recorded at least one confirmed Lassa fever case by the 12th reporting week (March 24).

She said that that Edo recorded 30 deaths during the period out of which 12 were in Etsako West Local Government Area.

According to her, the EOC is multi-partner and multi-sectoral to ensure both the human and animal component is covered in the response.

