Following the completion of its merger with Diamond Bank, Access Bank Plc on Sunday night launched a new brand logo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new brand logo was unveiled to audience at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

Speaking on the new logo, Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive, Personal Banking, said that 400 branches would showcase through new logo effective April 1.

Etuokwu said that the merger created a Nigerian banking powerhouse and a Pan-African financial services champion with 27,000 staff across 592 branches.

He said that with the successful merger, the bank was the largest retail bank in Africa by customer base spanning three continents, 12 countries and with 29 million customers..

According to him, the new visual identity fuses together the best of Access Bank and Diamond Bank.

“Diamond Bank’s was youthful, vibrant and human. Access Bank’ s was trusted, global and fast.

“Bringing them together to capture the strength created through the merger meant drawing from the essence of each logo but refreshing them to create a sense of energy and forward momentum.

“The diamond shape is fused into the three chevrons, which radiate in all directions to create layers around a core.

“The retention of the access typeface, colour and font is complemented by the orange logo, which draws from the colour palettes of both banks,” he said.

Etuokwu said that the use of the diamond colour palette was further emphasised with the dominance of green in its retail application, ensuring continuity for retail customers, whilst the dominant orange in the corporate application provides the same sense of familiarity to Access Bank’s customers.

He noted that the best of both entities were fused together in the new bank to serve customers better.

