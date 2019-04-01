By Adesina Michael
Fc Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi is currently leading the race for the highest goal scorer in the Top 5 leagues in Europe.
Messi has scored 31 league goals (4 penalties) with 12 assists in 27 league appearances this season, with a ratio of 72 minutes per goal.
He is currently followed by Kylian Mbappe of PSG, who has scored 27 league goals.
Messi’s arch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo has 19 league goals.
Here are the the players contending for the Golden boot award:
PLAYERS – CLUB – GOALS
Leo Messi: FC Barcelona 31
Kylian Mbappé: PSG 27
Fabio Quagliarella: Sampodoria 21
Krzysztof Piątek: AC Milan 19
Sergio Agüero: Manchester City 19
Duvan Zapata: Atalanta 19
Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich 19
Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus 19
Luis Suárez: FC Barcelona 18
