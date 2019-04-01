By Adesina Michael

Fc Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi is currently leading the race for the highest goal scorer in the Top 5 leagues in Europe.

Messi has scored 31 league goals (4 penalties) with 12 assists in 27 league appearances this season, with a ratio of 72 minutes per goal.

He is currently followed by Kylian Mbappe of PSG, who has scored 27 league goals.

Messi’s arch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo has 19 league goals.

Here are the the players contending for the Golden boot award:

PLAYERS – CLUB – GOALS

Leo Messi: FC Barcelona 31

Kylian Mbappé: PSG 27

Fabio Quagliarella: Sampodoria 21

Krzysztof Piątek: AC Milan 19

Sergio Agüero: Manchester City 19

Duvan Zapata: Atalanta 19

Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich 19

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus 19

Luis Suárez: FC Barcelona 18

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

