By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it has taken into custody a mother of malnourished twins and her three other children.

A video of a mother and her twins has gone viral on the social media, with people soliciting support for them.

At a news conference on Monday in Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, urged the members of the public to shun any antics of fraudulent people asking for monetary support for the twins and their mother rescued along LASU road, Igando which has been gone viral on the social media.

He said both the mother and the twins were under the state government’s custody for proper care and attention.

“The mother was a bit unstable mentally while the children were malnourished as at the time they were rescued, the state government is working drastically towards their recovery and stability back to the society,” he said.

The Commissioner also hinted that the mother of the twins also had three older children and that they had been taken into custody by the state government for proper care.

Agboola implored parents and guardians to be more watchful and vigilant of their children in this holiday period as cases of defilement were now rampant in the society.

“There is no safe place to keep our children even religious leaders can’t be trusted with them, let’s us be more vigilant and report immediately to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on 09077333425 or 08172457792 any case of defilement or abused around you,” he said.

The Commissioner called on parents/ guardians and the society at large to continue to support the course of the government towards eradicating the menace of child defilement and abuse in the society as the state government would make any case reported confidential and not exposed to the public stigma.

