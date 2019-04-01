By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested the police officers who shot and killed a young man, Kolade Johnson while watching football at Onipetesi, Mangoro area of Agege, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bala Elkana, said on Sunday at about 5.05pm, the command received a distress call that Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway had been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of policemen from Anti-cultism unit.

“A team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene. The account of eye witnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation. They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by ongoing investigation,” Elkana said.

He said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu had called for calm, assuring that justice would prevail in this case.

“The Commissioner of Police also condoles with the family, friends and well wishers of Kolade Johnson. The CP has promised to initiate far reaching reforms to help in repositioning the Anti-cultism Squad for effective service delivery, particularly in areas of respect for human rights and proficiency in the use of firearms.

“Members of the public who have complaints on the activities of Anti-cultism Squad or any of our police teams should call the following numbers 08063299264, 08065154338 and 08060357795, please,” Elkana stated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

