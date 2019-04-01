No fewer than 25,000 livestock will be vaccinated against contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBP) and Pests des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa under the 2019 Animal Vaccination Programme.

The Head of Department of Agriculture in the Area, Alhaji Mohammad Ubale, disclosed this in Kirikasamma on Monday.

He said that the animals to be vaccinated would include 13,000 cows, 7,000 goats and sheep as well as 5,000 dogs.

Mohammad said livestock owners in the area were already informed to visit veterinary clinics nearest to them with their animals to access the vaccines.

The official said that the vaccination would prevent outbreak of epidemics and increase meat and milk production in the state.

