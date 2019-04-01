The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has been inducted as a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) based in Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction ceremony took place on Monday in Ibadan.

The Executive Director of the institute, Dr Richard Kpoku, said the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration had continuously demonstrated enviable commitment, passion and utmost concern for the general growth and development of the state.

He congratulated Mrs Ajimobi on the recognition, saying “you are seen as a role model figure, beacon of hope and source of unending inspiration to this generation and future generations.

“Your sterling qualities in leadership toward ensuring excellent service delivery have impacted positively in your sector, nation and global stage at large.’’

According to Kpoku, eminent Nigerians who have been recognised in the past included the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari and the President of the National Council for Women Societies, Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda.

Others were Chief Afe Babalola, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

In her remarks, Ajimobi thanked the institute for honouring her, saying it would provide her an opportunity to meet with fellow Africans who share her passion for service.

“Africans at home and abroad need to come together to synergise on their energies, ideas and purpose and to chart a course to move this great continent forward.

“It is not enough to sit on the sidelines and tell others how to play; we all need to get off our high horses, get on the field of play and make things happen.

“While we receive castigation and criticisms from different quarters, it is quite heart-warming to know that there are still some people out there who are watching with objective eyes and are able to see the good which we have committed ourselves to doing for the love of our people,’’ she said.

