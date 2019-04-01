Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to reports, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death sent shockwaves through the U.S. entertainment world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media.

“This doesn’t make any sense!” the singer Rihanna wrote on Twitter. “My spirit is shaken by this!”

The performer and producer Pharrell Williams wrote on Twitter that Hussle was a “positive” force who “inspired millions.”

The musician Drake said he and Hussle had talked about recording a song later in the year.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance,” Drake wrote in a message on Instagram.

There has also been outpour of love from fans all over the world, especially on Twitter and Instagram.

@Adanuapa tweeted, “Sad Morning Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood.

“My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. God had bigger plans for you.”

@Judeblay said, “The first time I heard Nipsey was back in 2009 on Drake, Killer. Nipsey jumped in so hard.

And his message remained true until the end.”

@Juskholli said, “I’m so happy I got to find out about Nipsey Hussle’s music and mind state before he passed.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that a shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. PDT in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

They added that three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

A police department dispatcher declined to confirm the identity of the victims and a spokesman did not respond to questions.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years.

He had since become a community organizer, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

