Emma Nyra has been off the music scene for a while but she returns with a brand new single titled “Humble” and featuring ”Legbegbe” crooner Mr Real.
The uptempo record was produced by Krizbeatz.
Emma Nyra is back with a brand new jam called #Humble featuring new School King @mr_realgram The Queen of Nyra Nation switches up her style on this one, produced by Hit maker @Krizbeatz so u know it will bang up your speakers. ~Purchase Link in my bio~ Art by @sirduksalot https://fanlink.to/humbleemmanyrafeatmrreal
