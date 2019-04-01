By Paul Iyoghojie

A 55-year old businesswoman, Grace Akindele has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing some quantity of iron rods, bags of cement, gravels, blocks and sand, all valued at N3 million belonging to one Shittu Fausat Oladeide and allegedly threatening her life.

A Police source alleged that the arrest of the accused was ordered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2, Command, Lagos, Lawal Shehu following a petition by Shittu Oladeide.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a two-count of felony to wit, stealing and threat to life.

Police counsel, Inspector Francis Igbinosa told the court in charge No P/24/2019 that the accused and others still at large committed the offence on 27 August, 2017 at 1. Surulere Street, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the complainant reported to the police that she bought materials valued at N3m to build a house but that the accused allegedly connived with others to steal the materials and threatened to kill her if she dared talk about the stolen building materials.

He said that the offences, the accused committed, were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate B.I. Bakare granted her bail in the sum of N700,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Bakare adjourned the case to 17 April, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos till she perfected the bail conditions.

