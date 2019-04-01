Audu Ejo, Head Coach of the national beach soccer team, the ‘Super Sand Eagles’ said on Monday that the list of selected players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers at Cape Verde, had been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports for approval.

The coach, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said there was need to commence training in earnest for the players to blend to enable a good Olympic outing.

“We have sent our list for approval and immediately we get the approval, we will make the list public; the list comprises of those I strongly believe will deliver.

“Once our list is approved, we will appeal that we have nothing short of five months camping; early camping is necessary for good results.

“This is the first time we will be going to the Olympics and we do not want to leave any stone unturned; we believe with all necessary things in place, we will have a great outing,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the African qualifiers event of the tournament has been slated to take place in Cape Verde this month.

