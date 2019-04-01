Bayern Munich are expected to be without Manuel Neuer and possibly David Alaba as well in Wednesday’s German Cup quarter-final against second division Heidenheim, coach Niko Kovac said on Monday.

Kovac also stated that victory would serve as a morale-booster for Saturday’s Bundesliga topper against leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The injured Neuer and Alaba missed Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Freiburg which cost them the Bundesliga lead, and Kovac said they had not returned to training Monday.

“They are on the mend, but nothing more,” Kovac said, adding he expects Sven Ulreich to be between the posts against Heidenheim.

Neuer and Alaba are however expected to be fit in time for the Borussia Dortmund match.

Kovac said the 18-times Cup winners Bayern Munich were concentrating on Wednesday’s game and not thinking about Borussia Dortmund.

He however pointed out that victory against Heidenheim would lift the team ahead of what could be the most important match of the season.

“We need to reach the semi-final —- we don’t play BVB (Dortmund) until after Heidenheim,” he said. “We won’t underestimate anyone. Heidenheim are very robust. A win on Wednesday will create a good atmosphere.”

The six-times reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich made up a nine-point deficit on Borussia Dortmund in the past weeks.

But they are now two points behind them again and in case of defeat Saturday will slip five points behind with six games left.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

