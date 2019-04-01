By Adesina Michael

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode has endorsed the declaration of Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to run for office of the speaker of the Ninth Assembly.

The House Leader and five time legislator, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), made the declaration on the 31st of March and was accompanied during his official press release by returning and new members, who were over 100 in numbers.

His campaign was tagged ‘ Nation Building, A Joint Task’ and Gbajabiamila said he seeks the exalted office to mentor the next generation and unite the nation.

However, Femi Fani- Kayode reacted to Gbajabiamila’s declaration, by stating that he will make a great speaker of the Fed. House of Representatives having known him for over 40 years.

He wrote on his verified twitter account: “I have known Femi Gbajabiamila for 40 years and I can assure you that he will make a great Speaker of the Fed. House of Representatives.

“We may disagree politically but I must confess that he is a profoundly good man representing a great constituency.I wish him well.”

