By Oluwole Adeboye

Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulfatal Akorede Akamo, the Olu of Itori will on Saturday 6 April 2019 roll out drums to celebrate 15 Years of a progressive reign, having ascended the throne of his forefathers in 2004.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in his palace on Friday to flag off his coronation anniversary, Oba Akamo said, “With a mindset of making my impact during my reign, all I have done revolve around my vision to effect steady transformation of Itori to a town to be reckoned with, not only in Ogun State, but in Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to specially give glory to God for interpreting my mind and answering my prayers. The Itori you visit today is not the same Itori of 15 years ago. My vision is being marched with action in physical development of the town.

“I thank God and I feel fulfilled for all the accomplishments Almighty God has made possible in my life and in the lives of the entire people of Itori “, the Oba enthused.

As part of activities for the event, Oba Akamo on, Sunday, visited the homeless at Ibara Juvenile home at Asero in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He also informed the press that there would be youths empowerment day with Sports/Indoor game competition on that Sunday at DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State.

According to him, exhibition of MTN /GLO network providers will also hold at the same DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic.

Other programmes lined up include health talk; free eye glasses distribution; special Jumat service on Friday and Sunday service at the All Saint’s Anglican Church, Itori, Ogun State.

Traditional rulers expected at the grand finale on Saturday include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Micheal Adedotun Gbadebo; the Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi; the Olofa of Ofa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi and other royal fathers drawn from Ogun and other states.

