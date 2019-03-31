General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Sunday said women who put on men wears are abomination unto God.

Kumuyi, who was preaching on the topic: “The Inner and Outward Beauty of Kingdom Citizens,” at the Sunday worship service of the church in Gbagada area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said the Bible said specifically that men should not put on women’s wear neither should women put on men’s wears.

The man of God quoted Deuteronomy 22:5 to back his assertion, which read: “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God.”

Details later…

