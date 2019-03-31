By Adesina Michael

Chelsea Manager, Maurizio sarri has revealed reasons for not starting his star man, Eden Hazard, N’golo kante and the promising young winger, Callum Hudson- Odoi.

According to him, the decision was made to rest Hazard who played in the international break with Belgium, as well as N’golo Kante who has played 50 matches for Chelsea this season.

He added that Odoi continues to be in his plans, but decided to start with Willian and Pedro, who were with him during the International break.

