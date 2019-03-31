Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja, on Saturday award certificates to 141 graduating students for its 2017/18 academic session.

The university at its 7th Convocation ceremony held in Abuja, said a total of 109 students in various courses graduated with First Degree.

Also, 32 students graduated from both Postgraduate Diploma and Masters Degree programmes for 2017/2018 session.

Ten out of the 109 undergraduates made First class while 48 made Second Class Upper among others.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, said that the school had over the last 10 years offered courses in five key colleges, namely, Arts, Education, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences and the Post Graduate college.

According to him, there were over 30 undergraduate and 15 Post Graduate programmes currently in the university, which have passed the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation and resource verification in 2019.

He noted that the school was working tirelessly to establish a College of Law in its next academic session and a College of Medicine in its subsequent academic session.

He said: “We are working with the Association of Catholic Lawyers and Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners to realise these dreams.

“Our overall goal in all courses in the university is to combine both theoretical and professional approaches in all disciplines of the university.

“For example, we are working with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria to accredit our Accounts Department so that the graduates can become Chartered Accountants immediately they graduate.

“In this way, we are preparing our students not just to pass but also for the future as professionals in their fields of study.”

Ichoku also said that the school was working with international organisations to establish Veritas Radio and Television stations in the Department of Mass Communication.

He further explained that the project, which is expected to cost N35 million, would give the opportunity for Mass Communication students in the school to learn communication hands-on.

While congratulating the graduating students for their achievements,he urged them to apply all they learnt in the schools to their everyday life.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah said that the focus of the present Governing Council of the school was to consolidate on the successes of previous councils by stabilising the University.

He said that the main goal of the council was also to move the school properly into its second phase of development.

“The focus is to vigorously pursue the commencement of professional programmes in Law, Medicine, Pharmacy and Engineering.

“Conscious of the peculiar character of the university as a Catholic school, we are equally working towards the establishment of an Ecclesiastical Faculty of Theology.

“We believe that the school needs to expand its physical facilities to accommodate the establishment of these programmes which are yearnings of many,” he said.

Onah urged the graduating students to go into the labour market, as ambassadors of the school and make positive and meaningful impact.

NAN reports that the students graduated from the colleges of Education, Humanities, Management sciences, Natural Applied sciences and social sciences in both undergraduate and Post Graduate fields.

